Man shot by driver on Route 15 in Meriden

By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was shot by a driver on Route 15 in Meriden on Monday, according to state police.

Authorities said it happened on Route 15 near Exit 67W.

After the shooting, a man met with troopers at the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street.

The man told state police he was verbally threatened by the driver of a dark colored SUV.

The suspect then discharged a handgun, causing minor injuries to the man, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

“Initial information suggests that this may be related to a road-rage incident,” state police said.

Police said EMS responded to the Cumberland Farms to treat the man’s minor injuries. He declined transport to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No further information was available.

