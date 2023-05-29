Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Memorial Day across Connecticut: towns, cities host parades to honor fallen heroes

There are a number of parades across the state Monday morning.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - This Memorial Day, Connecticut remembers the heroes that lost their lives in service to our country.

In Madison, the town is holding a Memorial Day Parade this morning.

At about 10 a.m., a parade will begin at the intersection of Samson Rock Drive and Boston Post Road in Madison.

The parade will then proceed west on Boston Post Road.

Heads up for drivers, there will be road closures until about 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Boston Post Road and all intersecting roads between Wall Street and Copse Road will be shut down.

At the end of the parade, there will be a ceremony at the town green.

There are a number of parades across the state this morning, and today’s parade in Madison will kick off at about 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police warn of 2 possible “Street Takeovers” since opening tip-line
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”

Latest News

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
There are a number of parades across the state Monday morning.
Memorial Day across Connecticut: towns, cities host parades to honor fallen heroes
5 people displaced after East Hartford structure fire
5 people displaced after East Hartford structure fire