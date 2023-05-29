Memorial Day across Connecticut: towns, cities host parades to honor fallen heroes

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - This Memorial Day, Connecticut remembers the heroes that lost their lives in service to our country.

In Madison, the town is holding a Memorial Day Parade this morning.

At about 10 a.m., a parade will begin at the intersection of Samson Rock Drive and Boston Post Road in Madison.

The parade will then proceed west on Boston Post Road.

Heads up for drivers, there will be road closures until about 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Boston Post Road and all intersecting roads between Wall Street and Copse Road will be shut down.

At the end of the parade, there will be a ceremony at the town green.

There are a number of parades across the state this morning.

