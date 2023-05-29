Contests
Memorial Day Travel: 29 arrested for DUI over holiday weekend

3 died in deadly crashes in Greenwich and Middlebury.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police was busy so far this Memorial Day weekend.

State police say they had 4,504 calls for service, responding to over 246 accidents with 2 serious injuries and 3 reported fatalities.

Officials said a New York man died after his Cadillac Escalade crashed on I-684 south in Greenwich Friday night when he veered off of the highway, went into the woods, and hit multiple trees.

Two drivers died in a wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury Sunday morning.

A Toyota Prius was driving eastbound when a Mitsubishi Eclipse driving the wrong way hit the Toyota head-on.

Two serious injuries were also reported at motor vehicle crashes in Middlefield and Windsor Locks.

State troopers made 29 DUI arrests, and issued 472 citations for speeding and 186 seatbelt citations.

483 citations for hazardous moving violations were also issued, according to Connecticut State Police.

These are reflective of the time period beginning on Friday, May 26th at midnight and ending at 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, May 28th, 2023.

