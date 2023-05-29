Contests
New street takeover tip line already helping state police

By Dylan Fearon
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Thanks to a new tool, street takeovers may be tougher for groups to plan.

The FBI and state police created a takeover tip line.

It helped this weekend.

The police are hearing about these takeovers before they happen or become violent.

“It was just crazy I got upset I’m not going lie it’s very upsetting,” said Jose Vasquez of Hartford.

Vasquez is fed up with street takeovers in our communities.

“Just stop. Have fun but just do it the right way. That’s all,” Vasquez said.

On Sunday night, 20 people on motorcycles blocked I-91 south in East Windsor near Exit 45 and started riding erratically and racing.

Troopers were able to get there quickly enough before things turned violent.

Street racers were also trying to block a tunnel on I-84 west in Hartford.

Troopers got a tip and intervened quickly.

This all comes after videos went viral of recent takeovers in Tolland and Meriden, where groups jumped on cars and even a police cruiser.

“Why is he wasting time doing that kind of nonsense but it doesn’t make any sense what’s the motivation<’ said Jack Gregory of Windsor. “The responsibility is on the parents as usual.”

The FBI has stepped in to help state police, even creating a tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

They hope when people see takeovers, they’ll call and select Connecticut street takeovers option.

All info can be anonymous and is confidential.

“We know there’s close to 3, 4, 500 individuals out there with these vehicles racing,” said Connecticut State Police Sergeant Christine Jeltema. “These are violent volatile situations.”

Police have talked about needing more resources to deal with takeovers.

A bill passed the Senate last week that would create a takeover task force, and now the FBI is helping out.

