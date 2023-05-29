Police: 26-year-old man seriously injured after machete attack

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after a machete attack in Bridgeport Sunday night.

Sunday at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to Seaside Park in Bridgeport after receiving a report of an assault with a machete.

A 26-year-old man was located with a serious physical injury to his face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later admitted for treatment.

The incident occurred along Waldemere Avenue at the “Diamond 10″ baseball field in Seaside Park.

The responsible suspect is described as a Hispanic male with dreadlock-style black hair, wearing a white tank top shirt, black pants, and a baseball cap.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in the 100 block of Iranistan Avenue.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective John Knapp, at 203-581-5251. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

