Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police warn of 2 possible “Street Takeovers” since opening tip-line
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
UConn, Central Connecticut State await results of NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show
UConn, Central Connecticut State await results of NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Hartford police cruiser
Struggle over firearm leaves 2 wounded in Hartford