State parks close after being filled to capacity
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – Several state parks closed to new visitors on Memorial Day after their parking lots filled to capacity.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list on Twitter.
As of 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, the list included:
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Kent Falls State Park in Kent
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester
