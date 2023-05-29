State parks close after being filled to capacity

(WFSB) – Several state parks closed to new visitors on Memorial Day after their parking lots filled to capacity.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list on Twitter.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, the list included:

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester

