Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State parks close after being filled to capacity

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Several state parks closed to new visitors on Memorial Day after their parking lots filled to capacity.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list on Twitter.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, the list included:

  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Kent Falls State Park in Kent
  • Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police warn of 2 possible “Street Takeovers” since opening tip-line
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday May 29. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!

Latest News

Michael Zimmitti, who was arrested by Cheshire police on theft charges, escaped from Midstate...
Suspected vehicle thief sought after escape from hospital in Meriden
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday May 29. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
A heads up to beachgoers in one particular shoreline town: beach stickers are now required.
Beach stickers now required in Madison
This is the first Memorial Day filled with sunshine since 2019!
CT beaches packed on Memorial Day