State police: K9 tracks down female suspect after she threatened to kill troopers

LISBON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police said a suspect was taken into custody in Lisbon Sunday afternoon after threatening to kill state troopers.

At approximately 6 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the area of 114 River Rd. after a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, Trooper’s discovered the Accused, a 43-year-old Norwich resident, had fled into the nearby wood-line just before Trooper’s arrival.

A K9 track was immediately started by Troop E K9 Zedo and the Accused was located hiding in the woods approximately 200 yards from the accident scene, where she was taken into custody.

While interacting with Troopers, the suspect threatened to kill several Troopers as well as their families.

Upon arriving at Troop E, she continued to threaten Troopers and place curses on them.

The Accused was held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and was assigned an arraignment date of 5/30/2023 at the Norwich Superior Court.

She faces numerous charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, interfering with an officer, and threatening in the 2nd degree.

