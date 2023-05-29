Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police: K9 tracks down female suspect after she threatened to kill troopers

State Police K9 Zedo
State Police K9 Zedo(Connecticut State Police)
By Jay Kenney
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police said a suspect was taken into custody in Lisbon Sunday afternoon after threatening to kill state troopers.

At approximately 6 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the area of 114 River Rd. after a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, Trooper’s discovered the Accused, a 43-year-old Norwich resident, had fled into the nearby wood-line just before Trooper’s arrival.

A K9 track was immediately started by Troop E K9 Zedo and the Accused was located hiding in the woods approximately 200 yards from the accident scene, where she was taken into custody.

While interacting with Troopers, the suspect threatened to kill several Troopers as well as their families.

Upon arriving at Troop E, she continued to threaten Troopers and place curses on them.

The Accused was held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and was assigned an arraignment date of 5/30/2023 at the Norwich Superior Court.

She faces numerous charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, interfering with an officer, and threatening in the 2nd degree.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police warn of 2 possible “Street Takeovers” since opening tip-line
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”

Latest News

A local veteran was the speaker at the ceremonies at emphasized the importance of honoring...
Memorial Day across Connecticut: cities, towns host parades honoring fallen heroes
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather For Memorial Day... Temps Heat Up To Start June!
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Memorial Day Travel: 29 arrested for DUI over holiday weekend
A baseball diamond in Bridgeport, CT.
Police: 26-year-old man seriously injured after machete attack