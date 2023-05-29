Contests
Struggle over firearm leaves 2 wounded in Hartford


Hartford police cruiser(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of 225 Sisson Avenue shortly after midnight after receiving calls for a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a male party suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second victim arrived at Hartford Hospital around the same time, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that the victim picked the suspect up and the two drove together.

The suspect had observed the victim legally carrying a firearm and attempted to take possession of it.

The two struggled over the firearm, causing the gun to be discharged, striking them both.

Both the suspect and victim are in stable condition, and an arrest warrant for the suspect is pending.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

