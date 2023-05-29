Terryville artist receives life-changing treatment for MS

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Tuesday is World MS day, a day meant to raise awareness about the aggressive and mysterious disease.

MS, or multiple sclerosis, affects women four times as often as men. Until a few years ago, there were few treatments that could stop its progression.

Neurologist Dr. Ashmaine Mahatoo says more treatments have been approved in recent years that prevent relapses and flareups for those with different forms of MS.

“What we call disease modifying therapies are being infused. They are strong and fast acting and that’s what you need with an aggressive disease like MS,” said Dr. Mahatoo.

A Connecticut woman was able to receive one of these new life-changing treatments at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Shanan is an artist from Terryville who was diagnosed with MS in 2016 five months after she gave birth.

Shanan felt numbness, fatigue, and shooting pain on the surface revealing telltale spinal lesions.

That is when she sought help from St. Mary’s Hospital.

“The progression of my MS stopped cold pretty much for about 3 and a half years,” said Shanan.

Although she still has tremors and issues with balance, her treatment has allowed her to keep painting.

“Any day that’s a good day is something that you have to take advantage of, and even the days that are kind of not so great there’s some really cool stuff to be explored,” said Shanan.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.