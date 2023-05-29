UConn, Central Connecticut State await results of NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show

Contests
By Jay Kenney and Marc Robbins
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The field of 64 teams that will compete for the 2023 NCAA college baseball championship will be announced Monday at 12 p.m.

Central Connecticut State University and the University of Connecticut wait to find out who they will face in the NCAA Tournament.

64 teams are placed in 16 different four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format.

The selections are decided by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

UConn baseball most recently played Saturday when they lost a decisive third game to Xavier in the Big East Tournament Championship series.

Central Connecticut State University captured its 8th Northeast Conference title with a win over Wagner this past weekend.

