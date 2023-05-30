Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

16-year-old shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.

Police say the shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Ave around 8:20 Monday night.

The boy was outside playing basketball with his friends.

Police say the boy died in the hospital due to his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-84 east in Middlebury shuts down following crash
Two die in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Middlebury
CT State Police. WFSB File
State police warn of 2 possible “Street Takeovers” since opening tip-line
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
Body found in river during Memorial Day Parade
State Police K9 Zedo
State police: K9 tracks down female suspect after she threatened to kill troopers

Latest News

Cause of brush fire in Manchester under investigation
Cause of brush fire in Manchester under investigation
New Haven Fatal Shooting
16-year-old shot, killed while playing basketball with friends
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
6 adults, 3 children injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
A local veteran was the speaker at the ceremonies at emphasized the importance of honoring...
Memorial Day across Connecticut: Cities, towns host parades honoring fallen heroes