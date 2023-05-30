16-year-old shot, killed while playing basketball with friends
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
Police say the shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Ave around 8:20 Monday night.
The boy was outside playing basketball with his friends.
Police say the boy died in the hospital due to his injuries.
