24-year-old man killed in Waterbury shooting
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Waterbury overnight.
Police said it happened at 457 West Main Street. Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. for a shots fired report.
Officers found a man lying in the road. He had a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities identified the victim as 24-year-old Drevon Robinson of Waterbury.
An investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234,” Waterbury police said.
