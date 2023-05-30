Contests
24-year-old man killed in Waterbury shooting

A Waterbury police vehicle.
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Waterbury overnight.

Police said it happened at 457 West Main Street. Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. for a shots fired report.

Officers found a man lying in the road. He had a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as 24-year-old Drevon Robinson of Waterbury.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234,” Waterbury police said.

