GREAT KIDS: Wethersfield High School seniors team up for cabaret for a cause

By Wendell Edwards
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Wethersfield High School seniors teamed up once again to direct and produce the cabaret.

Sophie Torrance and Allie Lesser helped raised funds to buy supplies for families in war-torn Ukraine last year.

“We are here because we want to make a difference again,” said Sophie.

Their purpose to make a difference remained the same; however, their cause this year was quite personal.

Allie said, “my grandfather is currently living with Alzheimer’s; he has been for over five years.”

Sophie said, “I have a couple of family members or are care-givers for people with Alzheimer’s.”

The theme this year was Cabaret for a Cause with proceeds benefitting Alzheimer’s Association.

“We both set back and thought, ‘what is a good way to get more awareness about this with the younger generation because that’s who’d going to make difference,’” said Sophie.

The show is Friday night at 7pm at Wethersfield High School, and tickets are out for $12.

Prior to that, there will be food vendors including main street creamery and café as well as and another silent auction.

Last year, the cabaret raised about $9,000, way more than Allie and Sophie expected.

Allie said, “we just know that whatever we can do will help someone.”

Forty-three students will perform this year and that’s double from last year.

“We created such a good community here. We can’t get enough apparently,” said Allie.

Sophie and Allie continue to do something they love for their peers but this time using their voices to produce a cabaret with a purpose.

