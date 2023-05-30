Man charged with drunk driving after slamming vehicle into utility pole in Willington

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with drunk driving after state police said he slammed his vehicle into a utility pole in Willington early Tuesday morning.

Andrew Suhie, 22, crashed in the area of 274 Tolland Tpke. around 12:10 a.m.

Andrew Suhie was arrested for drunk driving after state police said he slammed into a utility pole on Tolland Turnpike in Willington on May 30. (Connecticut State Police)

State police said Suhie was driving a Honda CR-V when he traveled off the roadway and up a slight embankment. He eventually hit the Frontier-owned pole on the turnpike.

The vehicle rolled onto its roof and ended up in the middle of the road, troopers said.

Neither Suhie nor his passenger were hurt.

Troopers suspected that Suhie was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and he agreed to submit to the standardized field sobriety tests. They said the tests were not performed to standard.

Suhie was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and failure to maintain a lane.

Suhie was issued a $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on June 14.

