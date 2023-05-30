Man killed in Brooklyn crash

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - An 81-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Brooklyn on Monday.

State police identified the victim as Joseph Kowal of Dayville.

Troopers said Kowal was headed east on Providence Road, also called Route 6, at the intersection with Day Street, around 8:10 p.m.

Another driver headed west in the opposite direction.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that both vehicles collided and sustained disabling damage,” state police said.

Kowal was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver was transported to Backus Hospital in Plainfield to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

