Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days for drivers

(WFSB) - According to AAA, the Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

Connecticut State Police said there have been three deadly crashes already this weekend.

That’s why police said the 100 deadliest days doesn’t apply to just teens as they see increased aggression from all drivers this time of year.

According to State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema, it’s a trend that holds true in Connecticut.

“Memorial Day to Labor is always the 100 deadliest days when it comes to fatalities,” Jeltema said.

According to state police, a male passenger died in a crash on Friday in Greenwich, and an adult man and woman died in a crash Sunday in Middlebury.

While drivers Eyewitness News spoke with Monday haven’t personally noticed any crashes, they have seen an increase in aggressive driving.

“Even being on the highway today there’s been a few cars passing on the right doing some speeding and I have noticed more than I normally might have,” said Tony Bruno.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said drivers have become more anxious after getting used to less traffic during the pandemic.

The dot said more than 100 people have died in crashes this year.

With warm weather, holidays and summer trips leading to more people on the roads, state police are keeping a closer watch.

“We have a traffic services unit and they’re out there throughout the days mornings, evening shifts midnight shifts, looking specifically for reckless drivers,” Jeltema said.

State police also recommend using ride share options when drinking at any parties and ask that drivers remain defensive and report any road issues right away.

“If they see someone who’s traveling all over the road, we don’t know if they are distracted, they may be under the influence, they might have a medical condition we want to get them off the roadway and find out what is wrong with them,” said Jeltema.

Jeltema said their recent graduating class will be part of their summer patrols and working with their roadway and marine units as well.

