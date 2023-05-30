Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards

Police are looking for burglary suspects who used standup paddleboards as a getaway vehicle.
By Maddie White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARROW POINT, Wash. (KING) – Police in Washington state are asking people who live on Lake Washington to be on alert for burglars with an unusual mode of transportation.

The waves of the lake have been known to buoy many a watercraft, and this Memorial Day was no exception, as a serene crowd soaked in its quiet charm.

However, the peaceful lake was used in a surprising way Thursday morning when burglars used stand-up paddleboards to make their getaway.

Mikail Johnston, a resident who lives nearby, said he was shocked by the burglary.

“This seems like some sort of ‘Mission Impossible’-type thing,” he said.

Police said the burglars were wearing wetsuits when they paddled up to a home on 95th Avenue Northeast in Yarrow Point.

Once at the home, they forced their way through the back glass door of the home along Lake Washington.

“It’s crazy,” Johnston said. “Hard to believe someone would target a house like that.”

Officials haven’t yet revealed what was taken from the home. Responding officers suggested over a police scanner that the burglars took around $20,000 in cash.

“You don’t see that everyday. It’s like a full-on heist basically,” Johnston said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police K9 Zedo
State police: K9 tracks down female suspect after she threatened to kill troopers
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”
Marc Mulongo was identified as the victim of a shooting in New Haven on May 29. Police said he...
High schooler shot, killed while playing basketball with friends
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
State parks close after being filled to capacity

Latest News

Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch
D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal...
Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer
FILE - A worker arranges food onto plates in the kitchen of a restaurant in New York on Dec....
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went...
Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane