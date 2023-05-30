Contests
Police issue several tickets at street takeover in Hartford over the weekend

By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police issued several tickets and seized a firearm at a street takeover over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responded to the incident near 50 Reserve Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A large group of vehicles blocked the road and railroad tracks, police said.

“Responding officers were able to contain the vehicles so that enforcement action could be taken,” said Hartford police. “As a result, 24 infraction tickets were issued and one firearm was seized.”

Hartford police responded to a similar incident on May 14 in the same area. They issued 29 tickets and made one custodial arrest, police said.

“This is a continued effort by the Hartford Police Department to continue to enforce law and to prevent large illegal vehicle gatherings and street racing. These efforts and enforcement action will continue throughout the coming months,” said Hartford police.

Anyone with information on the takeover is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

