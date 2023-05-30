Contests
Police: Person struck, killed by train in Berlin

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck and killed by a train in Berlin Tuesday evening, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on Kensington Road.

The road will be closed for the foreseeable future, said police.

The victim has not been identified.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

