Police search for suspects who stole cars at West Farms and Buckland Hills

(WFSB) - Car thieves recently targeted shoppers at busy malls.

Three people are wondering who stole their cars while they were inside shopping at West Farms and Buckland Hills.

Police said thieves wearing ski masks and bandanas took three cars and pointed a gun at someone while trying to steal a fourth car.

“That’s some very scary stuff I don’t know what I do in that situation ya know,” said Joey Ortiz of Manchester.

Ortiz just finished working out at Planet Fitness. He goes five days a week.

But luckily, he wasn’t Monday night. The gym was closed for Memorial Day.

“Anybody would freak out ya know,” Ortiz said.

A group that already stole three cars was looking for a fourth in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

This time the driver was inside.

Two members of the group, wearing ski masks and bandanas, tried to get the person out of their car, even pointing guns at them.

Adi Rodriguez was in the plaza Monday night.

“I missed it by about I guess 2 hours so that’s crazy,” Rodriguez said.

Police said the group stole a car at West Farms mall, then two more at Buckland Hills mall before driving to the Planet Fitness parking lot.

A Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata and Hyundai Elantra were stolen.

A year ago, Ortiz added some protection in case his car was ever stolen.

“That’s why I have a dash camera things like that. There’s ways to do stuff to prevent that but it’s still crazy,” Ortiz said.

“Gotta be safe where you go and be careful about your surroundings. Look where you’re going,” said Rodriguez.

Police found all three cars in Hartford.

Now detectives need to find the group that stole them.

