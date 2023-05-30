Police: Shot fired at Trumbull Mall

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A gunshot was fired at the Trumbull Mall Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the mall just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot, police said.

“Officers learned that two disorderly teenagers were being escorted out of the mall when one of them dropped a handgun which then discharged, firing one shot into the ceiling,” said Trumbull police.

The two teens then fled on foot. Police are still searching for the suspects.

No one was injured, police said.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.