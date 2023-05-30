Contests
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer told media outlets.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged in connection with her disappearance though Holloway was last seen with him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

