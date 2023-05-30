Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police respond to hundreds of crashes, make dozens of DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police reported that they responded to more than 270 crashes and made three dozen drunk driving arrests over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Troopers released their final enforcement statistics on Tuesday morning.

They said they had 5,880 calls for service in all. They helped 476 motorists. They also responded to 273 crashes, two of which involved serious injuries and four that involved fatalities.

Troopers made 36 DUI arrests.

They said they issued 518 citations for speeding and 208 citations for seatbelt violations. They issued 576 citations for hazardous moving violations, which included unsafe lane changes, following too closely, move over, and more.

State police’s enforcement period started at 12 a.m. on Friday and ran until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police K9 Zedo
State police: K9 tracks down female suspect after she threatened to kill troopers
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Heroin trafficker used girlfriend, a Bridgeport real estate agent, to secure “stash houses”
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
State parks close after being filled to capacity
A baseball diamond in Bridgeport, CT.
Police: 26-year-old man seriously injured after machete attack

Latest News

Andrew Suhie was arrested for drunk driving after state police said he slammed into a utility...
Man charged with drunk driving after slamming vehicle into utility pole in Willington
Willington crash location - WFSB
LOCATION VIDEO: Drunk driving crash in Willington leads to arrest
Police lights generic
Man killed in Brooklyn crash
Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on...
High schooler shot, killed while playing basketball with friends