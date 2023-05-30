State police respond to hundreds of crashes, make dozens of DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police reported that they responded to more than 270 crashes and made three dozen drunk driving arrests over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Troopers released their final enforcement statistics on Tuesday morning.

They said they had 5,880 calls for service in all. They helped 476 motorists. They also responded to 273 crashes, two of which involved serious injuries and four that involved fatalities.

Troopers made 36 DUI arrests.

They said they issued 518 citations for speeding and 208 citations for seatbelt violations. They issued 576 citations for hazardous moving violations, which included unsafe lane changes, following too closely, move over, and more.

State police’s enforcement period started at 12 a.m. on Friday and ran until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

