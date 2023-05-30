Waterbury police look at ways to stop street takeovers

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The FBI is asking for your help in stopping street takeovers.

They started a tip line for people to report this dangerous and disruptive trend all over the state.

People can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and choose the “Connecticut Street Takeovers” option. They can also visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips .

But people want to see more done to stop them.

Waterbury police are well prepared to deal with reckless driving.

They have broken up street racing before and confiscated ATVs driving illegally on the road.

Now they are putting all their resources to the test to stop street takeovers like the one that happened on Wolcott Street earlier this month.

Waterbury police said they are still getting warrants from the May 7 incident and going to suspects’ homes to make arrests.

They also worked with Meriden police, who arrested a suspect connected to a street takeover in both cities.

A lot of people want to see more immediate action and enforcement.

Eyewitness News asked Waterbury police if some of their tactics for getting illegal ATVs off the street could apply to takeovers.

For example, police can confiscate illegal ATVs, and it turns out they can take similar action in street takeovers.

“If these vehicles were used in these acts and we locate them we can hold them,” said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette.

“So you guys are able to take the car that was involved in the street take over and hold it as evidence?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Yeah depending on what information we have and its involvement in an incident, as part of our investigation there could be search warrants signed that would allow us to take that vehicle and hold it as evidence to the crime,” Bessette said.

But what about a massive, coordinated effort to stop one of these dangerous street events while it’s happening? If it doesn’t sound feasible, think again.

It has been done here in Waterbury before.

