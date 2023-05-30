Contests
Wilton man accused of drunk driving with 6-year-old child in vehicle

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Wilton is accused of driving drunk with a 6-year-old passenger.

Wilton police said they charged 60-year-old Jorge Saavedra-Miranda with operating under the influence, operating under the influence with a passenger under the age 18, transporting a child without proper restraint, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Jorge Saavedra-Miranda was arrested for driving drunk in Wilton with a 6-year-old child as a passenger, police said.(Wilton police)

Police said they stopped Saavedra-Miranda’s car on Sunday just before 2 a.m. They said they saw him cross the solid white fog line several times, including an instance where he completely drove off the road.

Officers made contact with Saavedra-Miranda and said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They also noticed that his child passenger was in the back seat without a seatbelt.

An open, but empty, alcohol container was spotted in the vehicle as well, police said.

They said Saavedra-Miranda failed to pass a standardized field sobriety test.

He was arrested for DUI and submitted to chemical testing. The results of the testing indicated blood alcohol levels of 0.1203 and 0.1180, consecutively. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

Saavedra-Miranda given a court date of June 8 in Stamford. His bond was set at $240.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

