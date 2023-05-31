American Lung Association: Nova Scotia wildfires create unhealthy air quality in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Large areas throughout the northeastern part of the country were being impacted by poor air quality from wildfires in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The American Lung Association put out its own air quality alert, which is different from the one that the National Weather Service typically issues on hot days during the summer.

Channel 3′s meteorologists noted that the NWS has not issued an alert.

“This week, areas throughout the northeast, including parts of Connecticut, are being impacted by poor air quality,” the ALA said. “Large uncontrolled wildfires in Nova Scotia have produced a significant smoke plume that is moving toward our area, likely to cause elevated unhealthy fine particles readings registering on the air quality index.:

The association said the air quality was predicted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

It urged those groups of people to stay indoors if they live close to fire-stricken areas, protect the air in their homes by using the recirculating air function on air conditioners, and keep an eye out for symptoms such as difficulty breathing.

