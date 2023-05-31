Back on tap: City Steam Brewery set to reopen

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular brewery in Hartford is set to reopen after a significant round of flooding repairs.

City Steam Brewery said it was forced to close in February after a burst pipe flooded the business and damaged three floors.

The brewery scheduled a grand reopening for Wednesday.

Mayor Luke Bronin and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce were set to visit the venue at 4:30 p.m.

Repairs were completed thanks in part to a $100,000 grant from the city’s Small Business Investment Fund.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.