WATCH LIVE: Child care workers to get bonus payments from the state

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Child care workers will get a little extra boost from the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference at a preschool in Bloomfield Wednesday to announce bonus payments for staff of child care and early childhood education providers.

Lamont said he and the General Assembly included $70 million in the most recently enacted state budget for the payments, which were intended to help stabilize the child care industry and support its workforce.

The governor will be joined at the announcement by Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye.

