Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

WATCH LIVE: Child care workers to get bonus payments from the state

Children playing with toys.
Children playing with toys.(Story Blocks)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Child care workers will get a little extra boost from the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference at a preschool in Bloomfield Wednesday to announce bonus payments for staff of child care and early childhood education providers.

It’s set for 11 a.m. Stream it live below:

Lamont said he and the General Assembly included $70 million in the most recently enacted state budget for the payments, which were intended to help stabilize the child care industry and support its workforce.

The governor will be joined at the announcement by Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Mulongo was identified as the victim of a shooting in New Haven on May 29. Police said he...
High schooler shot, killed just steps from his home
active wildfires - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
Andrew Suhie was arrested for drunk driving after state police said he slammed into a utility...
Man charged with drunk driving after slamming vehicle into utility pole in Willington
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
State parks close after being filled to capacity
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
Early voting bill heads to Gov. Lamont’s desk
Combating the the teacher shortage
VIDEO: Combating the the teacher shortage
CT's largest teachers union addresses teacher shortage
VIDEO: CT's largest teachers union addresses teacher shortage