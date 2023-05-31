Contests
Early voting bill heads to Gov. Lamont’s desk

(WTOK)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill that would allow voters to cast ballots early is headed to the governor’s desk.

The Connecticut Senate passed the bill early Wednesday morning, 27-7.

It establishes early voting for certain elections, and starting in 2024 for certain primaries, special elections and referendums.

Voters would have 14 days to cast general election ballots, seven days for most primaries, and four days for presidential primaries.

The bill passed through the State House of Representatives earlier this month.

In last November’s election, 63 percent of voters said they wanted more flexibility.

Connecticut was one of only four states that didn’t have some form of early voting.

Once Gov. Ned Lamont signs it, it would take effect in January.

