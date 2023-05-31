Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana

The victim's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking at least $1 million in damages. (KATC, FAMILY PHOTOS, PAUL SKRABANEK, ANONYMOUS VIEWER PHOTOS, CNN)
By KATC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) - The family of an Arby’s employee claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that her death inside the freezer at a Louisiana location could have been prevented.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nguyet Le’s four children against Turbo Restaurants LLC, which owns the Arby’s franchise in New Iberia where the mother and grandmother from Texas was contracted to work. She had been working there for four weeks, but her stay was extended for another two.

According to the lawsuit, Le’s son, who was also working with her, was the one to discover his mother’s body in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer May 11.

Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the Arby's location in Louisiana where she was temporarily working.(Source: Family photos, KATC via CNN)

Le was by herself at the location performing opening operations when the tragedy occurred. The lawsuit raises concerns about the freezer door, which may have had a broken latch.

The family’s attorney, Paul Skrabanek, says both the inability to open the freezer door from the inside and the negative-degree temperatures may have led to Le’s death.

“The preliminary report from the coroner’s office is that hypothermia was the cause of death, which is horrific… The investigating officers found a good bit of blood on the door, so she must have fought to try to get out before collapsing,” Skrabanek said.

The concerns about the freezer are echoed by a former Arby’s employee, who wanted to remain anonymous. They claim employees and management knew about the broken latch since August 2022.

“The freezer door has been broken for months… Workers have complained, and everyone knows it. There was multiple work orders put in,” the former employee said. “This happened to the lady because of them. If they would’ve got the freezer door fixed, this wouldn’t be an issue.”

The lawsuit calls the failure to repair the latch “conscious indifference.”

Le’s family is seeking at least $1 million in monetary damages. Their attorney also wants the walk-in freezer inspected by experts.

Arby’s reportedly told a newspaper they are aware of the tragic incident, the franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities and the company cannot comment further due to the active investigation.

Turbo Restaurants and its parent company, Sun Holdings, have not publicly commented.

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Mulongo was identified as the victim of a shooting in New Haven on May 29. Police said he...
High schooler shot, killed just steps from his home
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
Andrew Suhie was arrested for drunk driving after state police said he slammed into a utility...
Man charged with drunk driving after slamming vehicle into utility pole in Willington
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed

Latest News

Remains of Korean War soldier missing for 73 years buried
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
Ukraine's capital reeling from latest Russian barrage
New Britain middle schooler distributes edibles to classmates
New Britain middle schooler allegedly distributes marijuana edibles to classmates
School officials say they are working closely with New Britain police and will take appropriate...
New Britain middle schooler allegedly distributes marijuana edibles to classmates