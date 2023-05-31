Former CT lawmaker to be sentenced for coronavirus aid thefts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A disgraced former state representative will face sentencing today after stealing more than $1 million in federal COVID-19 funds.

Michael DiMassa, also a former aide to the West Haven City Council, pled guilty to stealing more than $1.2 million in federal COVID funds from the City of West Haven.

The former lawmaker could be sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for the crimes.

DiMassa’s lawyer asked the judge for leniency, saying he suffers from a gambling addiction.

According to court documents, the thefts began in mid-2020, when DiMassa was both a state representative and worked as an aide to the West Haven City Council.

The appointment gave him authority and access to approve reimbursements for COVID-related expenses.

In November, DiMassa pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, admitting that he and others billed West Haven for legal, lobbying, and consulting services that were never provided.

Dimassa’s wife Lauren, who pleaded guilty last year to theft of nearly $150,000, was sentenced in March to six months in prison.

Michael DiMassa is scheduled to appear in Hartford Federal Court later this morning.

