Great weather for strawberry picking in Glastonbury

Strawberry picking opens at Cavanna's Farm in Glastonbury
By Jill Gilardi
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s officially strawberry picking season and opening day at Cavanna’s Farm in Glastonbury.

Spring gardens took a hit recently, with below freezing temperatures.

Some farms and crops were more fortunate than others.

“We had a hard freeze, a couple of weeks back and it did some damage, we were lucky we were able to irrigate, we did lose a significant amount, but we have berries, it’s our opening day, so we are excited,” said Elizabeth Giannelli.

So many enjoy going to Cavanna’s to pick their own strawberries.

“We come here every year, same time, this is opening day of the strawberry season and we make all kinds of things from these strawberries from Cavanna’s Farm,” said Lynne Mincarelli of Glastonbury.

“We come here every year, on opening day we try for, right Emmy?” said Shannon Loranger of Hebron.

“A lot of times with strawberries, you’ll find the biggest one, you go to pick it and it’s white on the bottom, so you really want to make sure it’s fully red. Slightly orange is ok, it will ripen up with time,” Giannelli said.

When you get home with them: “You are not going to wash them, and you are not going to put them in the fridge. Once you want to eat them, then you can do that,” said Giannelli.

The peak of the season is Father’s Day weekend so you still have plenty of time to visit the farm and the weather is ideal right now.

“This is perfect, you can’t beat this, sunny skies, not too hot, not too cold, we do irrigate so if it gets dry we turn it on, typically once a day,” Giannelli said.

The forecast Thursday for strawberry picking in Glastonbury is perfect. Just apply some sunscreen because it’s going to be sunny. Warming from the lower 50s to the 70s by 10 a.m. and pushing 90 degrees by 4 p.m.

Cavanna’s is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 7 days a week, weather dependent. They post updates and picking conditions on Facebook.

