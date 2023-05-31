Key piece of UConn’s championship run returns to the team

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - An integral part of the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team’s championship is returning.

Tristen Newton will rejoin the Huskies for his final year of eligibility, the team announced on Wednesday.

The senior from El Paso, TX briefly tested the waters of the NBA.

The NBA’s G League invited Newton to its combine. He also reportedly worked out for a number of NBA teams.

Three of his other teammates declared for the draft, including Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson, Jr. and Adama Sanogo.

Newton, however, ultimately decided to stay in Storrs.

Newton spent three seasons at East Carolina University before he transferred to UConn.

During the 2022-2023 season, he averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 assists per game.

UConn defeated San Diego State for its fifth overall national title on April 3.

