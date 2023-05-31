New Britain High School now serving organic meals for students

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A new initiative at New Britain schools is changing the way students look at cafeteria lunches.

Food service workers are cooking their fifth organic meal of the month for over 2300 high schoolers.

Quality meals locally grown and caught are now offered at New Britain schools according to Jeffrey Taddeo, resident district manager of Whitson’s Culinary Group.

Taddeo said, “We were able to partner with reds best which secures all of our fish in MA, caught in the morning and tagged and made for us specifically for New Britain.”

Eggplant, cod, grass fed burgers, and salmon are served each week.

On Wednesday, a new meal hits the lunch trays; the chef made arroz con pollo with a cucumber and tomato salad along with a whole grain corn loaf.

The district ran a pilot program introducing new meals and whatever got high praise from students landed a spot on their weekly menu.

Sophomore Patrick Costa said, “I’ve tried the new salmon, it’s pretty good.”

Patrick costa said proper nutrition in schools is important to him.

“Health is a big factor in everyday life,” said Costa.

Taddeo agreed about placing importance on students’ health.

In fact, obesity prevalence was 18.9% among children and adolescents aged 2-19 years in the lowest income group according to the CDC.

“I think over the next 5 years we will see the obesity levels come down in New Britain through our programs,” said Taddeo.

Looking ahead to next year, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper said the goal is to offer organic meals twice a week and to have 75% of the menu be organic.

