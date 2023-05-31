New Britain middle schooler distributes edibles to classmates

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain middle schooler is accused of bringing edibles to school and giving them out to their fellow classmates.

In a letter sent out to parents, Slade Middle School’s Interim Principal Andrew Mazzei says the student distributed the edibles during the day on Monday.

School staff was made aware of the incident and acted quickly, notifying New Britain police.

School officials say they are working closely with New Britain police and will take appropriate action towards those involved in the incident.

“We will continue to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use at our school to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students,” said Interim Principal Mazzei in a letter to parents.

In the letter, school officials ask parents to check their children’s bags on a regular basis.

“I know that incidents like these can be scary for students, parents, and our staff members. However, we will always take seriously any threat to student safety,” said Mazzei.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.