STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new plan to make walking and biking in Stonington safer.

But people who live around there are still hoping for more.

You don’t have to spend a lot of time along Route 1 in Stonington to see just how fast traffic moves.

Just ask Larry Moshier, who relies on the sidewalks and bike path to get around town on his scooter.

He said things are ok for the most part when it comes to safety.

But there are stretches of the road that are: “very scary to me,” Moshier said.

Starting in mid-June, Stonington and state crews will start work on getting sidewalks on both sides of the road and evening out the ones already in place.

It’s all to make sure the stretch from Spellman Park to Mayflower Avenue is a safe place to walk or ride your bike.

About a quarter mile west from where this project is happening is this bridge, where Stonington schools janitor Gary Piver was hit and killed in March.

“That’s a very bad spot anyway,” Moshier said.

You can see and you can hear just how fast cars go over this bridge where Piver was hit and killed.

There’s also not a lot of space to walk or ride your bike over it.

That’s why there’s new reflective markers and signs going up to warn drivers.

“The narrowness of the culvert is really the issue here,” said Laura Graham.

Graham grew up in this area and has been fighting for change for years.

She said when Piver died, she knew it was time to step up.

“It’s frustrating because when someone dies like Gary Piver, you want this stuff to happen immediately. It becomes crystal clear that this has to be solved,” said Graham.

Graham said she’s been working with DOT to get something done about this bridge and is waiting for the reflective markers and signage about the narrowing of the road to go up.

She’s thrilled for the sidewalk project just down the street but knows this needs to be done too.

“The fact it is such a short distance and families for generations can’t access on foot the high school, it’s something that should get fixed,” said Graham.

Work on the sidewalks should wrap up in the fall.

