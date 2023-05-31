State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A man with a lengthy criminal history is being sought by both local and state police.

They’re looking for 36-year-old Bruce Michaud.

Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police. (Connecticut State Police)

Windsor Locks police said they recently tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop of a gray 2019 Subaru Impreza with Connecticut registration BH27022. Michaud was its driver.

Windsor Locks police said they had information that Michaud, who was wanted by state police for the charge of first-degree escape, had been staying at a hotel in the area of Ella Grasso Turnpike in town.

As officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, they said Michaud engaged them in a pursuit that ended in Enfield.

However, neither Michaud nor his vehicle were found.

Windsor Locks police said his criminal history includes arrests for narcotics, sale of narcotics, criminal possession of a firearm, violation of probation, burglary and assault.

They asked the public to notify state police or their local police agency if he’s spotted.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.