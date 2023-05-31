Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspects in custody after stealing catalytic converter in high school parking lot

They also tried to steal a tow truck with the driver still inside.
West Haven police.
West Haven police.(West Haven Police Department / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two suspects are in custody after they stole a catalytic converter in the West Haven High School parking lot, according to police.

The school resource officer at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said two suspects got out of the car and stole a catalytic converter before driving away.

West Haven police later tried stopping the suspects, but they fled the scene.

Authorities said the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran away. They then tried to steal a tow truck with the driver still inside.

The suspects were later found by police and taken into custody.

Police said more information, like the suspects’ names and mugshots, will be provided soon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Mulongo was identified as the victim of a shooting in New Haven on May 29. Police said he...
High schooler shot, killed just steps from his home
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 31. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
Andrew Suhie was arrested for drunk driving after state police said he slammed into a utility...
Man charged with drunk driving after slamming vehicle into utility pole in Willington
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
State parks close after being filled to capacity
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

Latest News

I-Team
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
active wildfires - WFSB
American Lung Association: Nova Scotia wildfires create unhealthy air quality in CT
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 31. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
City Steam planned a grand-reopening for May 31.
Back on tap: City Steam Brewery set to reopen