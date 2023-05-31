Suspects in custody after stealing catalytic converter in high school parking lot

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two suspects are in custody after they stole a catalytic converter in the West Haven High School parking lot, according to police.

The school resource officer at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said two suspects got out of the car and stole a catalytic converter before driving away.

West Haven police later tried stopping the suspects, but they fled the scene.

Authorities said the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran away. They then tried to steal a tow truck with the driver still inside.

The suspects were later found by police and taken into custody.

Police said more information, like the suspects’ names and mugshots, will be provided soon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.