Woman from PA charged in CT check fraud investigation

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A check fraud investigation by Southington police led to the arrest of a woman from Pennsylvania.

Kaitlyn Miller, 28, was charged with third-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, third-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and criminal impersonation.

Kaitlyn Miller of Pennsylvania was charged with identity theft, forgery and other charges as part of a check fraud investigation by Southington police. (Southington police)

Southington police said that on Feb. 20, they became part of a bigger investigation that involved the TD Bank location on Queen Street.

The Southington police part of the investigation was one of several similar incidents that happened throughout Connecticut. Investigators said the incidents happened in Norwalk, Westport, New Canaan, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Terryville, Newtown, Newington, Bethel, Cromwell, Manchester, West Hartford, and Wilton.

All of the incidents involved fraudulent checks written by Miller, police said.

The incident that got Southington police involved happened on Jan. 24.

Police said Miller forged a check from a stolen checkbook and used a stolen driver’s license as her identification to steal $2,400 from a victim.

Other investigations found similar frauds, such as in Wilton where police said Miller stole a checkbook from a victim and used his checkbook to cash $20,000 in fraudulent checks all over the state.

“The diligent work of Southington’s officers resulted in a fully extraditable arrest warrant being issued,” Southington police said.

After learning Miller was in the custody of the Shelby County Alabama Sheriff’s Office, officers traveled to Alabama and returned with Miller, who remained in the custody of the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

She was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

She’s expected to face more charges from other departments.

