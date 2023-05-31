Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman from PA charged in CT check fraud investigation

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A check fraud investigation by Southington police led to the arrest of a woman from Pennsylvania.

Kaitlyn Miller, 28, was charged with third-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, third-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and criminal impersonation.

Kaitlyn Miller of Pennsylvania was charged with identity theft, forgery and other charges as...
Kaitlyn Miller of Pennsylvania was charged with identity theft, forgery and other charges as part of a check fraud investigation by Southington police.(Southington police)

Southington police said that on Feb. 20, they became part of a bigger investigation that involved the TD Bank location on Queen Street.

The Southington police part of the investigation was one of several similar incidents that happened throughout Connecticut. Investigators said the incidents happened in Norwalk, Westport, New Canaan, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Terryville, Newtown, Newington, Bethel, Cromwell, Manchester, West Hartford, and Wilton.

All of the incidents involved fraudulent checks written by Miller, police said.

The incident that got Southington police involved happened on Jan. 24.

Police said Miller forged a check from a stolen checkbook and used a stolen driver’s license as her identification to steal $2,400 from a victim.

Other investigations found similar frauds, such as in Wilton where police said Miller stole a checkbook from a victim and used his checkbook to cash $20,000 in fraudulent checks all over the state.

“The diligent work of Southington’s officers resulted in a fully extraditable arrest warrant being issued,” Southington police said.

After learning Miller was in the custody of the Shelby County Alabama Sheriff’s Office, officers traveled to Alabama and returned with Miller, who remained in the custody of the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

She was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

She’s expected to face more charges from other departments.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Mulongo was identified as the victim of a shooting in New Haven on May 29. Police said he...
High schooler shot, killed just steps from his home
active wildfires - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
Andrew Suhie was arrested for drunk driving after state police said he slammed into a utility...
Man charged with drunk driving after slamming vehicle into utility pole in Willington
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
State parks close after being filled to capacity
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Your Wednesday morning update
active wildfires - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, dry until the weekend!
Early voting bill heads to Gov. Lamont’s desk