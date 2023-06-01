Contests
Café customer in Milford charged with assaulting security

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A customer at a café in Milford faces an assault charge after he attacked security staff.

Christopher Bier, 34, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Christopher Bier was charged with assaulting security staff at a Milford café.
Christopher Bier was charged with assaulting security staff at a Milford café.(Milford police)

According to Milford police, Bier was asked to leave the Stonebridge Café on Daniel Street on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. because of inappropriate conduct toward other customers.

Police said he was asked to leave multiple times and refused.

Security staff escorted him off the property, where police said he assaulted them.

Bier was released on a promise to appear in court on June 27.

