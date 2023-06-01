Driver crashes off bridge into river in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed off the side of a bridge in Norwich on Thursday morning.

According to dispatchers, the driver’s vehicle crashed near Viaduct and Water streets, and came to a rest in the river below.

The occupant of the vehicle was removed, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to a bridge in Norwich where a vehicle was reportedly in the water.

