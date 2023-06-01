Driver crashes off bridge into river in Norwich
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed off the side of a bridge in Norwich on Thursday morning.
According to dispatchers, the driver’s vehicle crashed near Viaduct and Water streets, and came to a rest in the river below.
The occupant of the vehicle was removed, according to police.
