Driver crashes off bridge into river in Norwich

A driver crashed off the side of a bridge in Norwich on Thursday morning.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed off the side of a bridge in Norwich on Thursday morning.

According to dispatchers, the driver’s vehicle crashed near Viaduct and Water streets, and came to a rest in the river below.

The occupant of the vehicle was removed, according to police.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Emergency crews were called to a bridge in Norwich where a vehicle was reportedly in the water. Here is scene video.

