Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

DEEP euthanizes mother bear after it enters Bloomfield home

A file photo of a black bear.
A file photo of a black bear.(KY3)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials said they euthanized a mother black bear after it entered a home in Bloomfield.

The Department if Energy and Environmental Protection said the bear got in through a screen door around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two people were inside the home at the time, according to DEEP.

The bear left the home before DEEP’s EnCon police arrived.

“The bear was near the house and Bloomfield police maintained visual on the bear,” said Paul Copleman, DEEP. “EnCon subsequently euthanized the bear.”

Two yearlings were observed nearby. DEEP described yearlings as being at an age where they are old enough to survive in the wild.

“Home entries involving bears are on the rise in Connecticut, with a record 67 incidents reported in 2022,” Copleman said. “That’s a sharp contrast compared to just seven years ago, when we averaged less than 10 home entries annually.”

DEEP provided information on Connecticut’s black bear population and how the public can keep themselves and the state’s bear population safe in a Frequently Asked Questions About Black Bears (ct.gov) link. 

As noted in DEEP’s State of the Bears Report issued earlier this year, conflicts between humans and bears are continuing to rise, and that trend is continuing this year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Police make arrest for Waterbury hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in Waterbury hit-and-run that critically injured scooter rider
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Michael DiMassa arrives at court in Hartford ahead of his sentencing. He pleaded guilty to...
Former CT lawmaker sentenced for COVID aid thefts

Latest News

car crashes into river in Norwich - WFSB
Driver swims to shore after car plunges off bridge in Norwich
Scot storms on Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!
wildfires impact on CT - WFSB
CT’s DEEP issues Air Quality Alert for Thursday
Amanda Penamon was accused of scamming a state-financed child care program out of $30,000,...
South Windsor woman accused of scamming state child care program out of $30,000