DEEP euthanizes mother bear after it enters Bloomfield home

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials said they euthanized a mother black bear after it entered a home in Bloomfield.

The Department if Energy and Environmental Protection said the bear got in through a screen door around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two people were inside the home at the time, according to DEEP.

The bear left the home before DEEP’s EnCon police arrived.

“The bear was near the house and Bloomfield police maintained visual on the bear,” said Paul Copleman, DEEP. “EnCon subsequently euthanized the bear.”

Two yearlings were observed nearby. DEEP described yearlings as being at an age where they are old enough to survive in the wild.

“Home entries involving bears are on the rise in Connecticut, with a record 67 incidents reported in 2022,” Copleman said. “That’s a sharp contrast compared to just seven years ago, when we averaged less than 10 home entries annually.”

DEEP provided information on Connecticut’s black bear population and how the public can keep themselves and the state’s bear population safe in a Frequently Asked Questions About Black Bears (ct.gov) link.

As noted in DEEP’s State of the Bears Report issued earlier this year, conflicts between humans and bears are continuing to rise, and that trend is continuing this year.

