Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former Waterbury city official had 16 drinks before hitting teen with his car

John Egan.
John Egan.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury politician had 16 drinks in a roughly 10-hour period before getting into a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a teen, according to police.

According to his arrest warrant, now-resigned Zoning Commission chair John Egan paid for 14 drinks between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Verdi.

His first tab had 5 “Long Drinks”, 1 Michelob Ultra, 1 Bud Light, 2 Old Fashioned, and 1 Josh Cabernet Sauvaugnon. A second tab had 2 spiked seltzers, 1 High Noon and 1 Long Drink.

Waterbury police tracked down security footage from the bar showing he drank an amount consistent with his tab.

From there, police said Egan left Verdi in his Cadillac XT-5 and drove to The Cave, a bar on East Main.

A bar employee told police that Egan was served two “12 oz Bud Lights”.

Statements from a bar employee show Egan was served two more drinks there before security video police gathered from across the street captured him driving away.

On another set of cameras, police saw Egan driving on West Main just before midnight Friday.

When he attempted to turn left on Highland Avenue, he hit 17-year-old Bryan Calle, who was on a scooter.

Police said after the impact, Egan kept driving.

“In this situation there was evidence that there was a significant amount of alcohol that was consumed,” said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette.

Waterbury police said that when they brought those findings to the state’s attorney: “The evidence that we had pertaining to the alcohol consumption did not rise to the level of probable cause for a DUI charge. Field observations, witness testimony observing his demeanor or his condition at the time, things that would have helped to bring it probable cause level, we just didn’t have.”

Waterbury police also said that while they identified the car within 24 hours of the crash, it took additional time to prove Egan was the one behind the wheel, making it impossible to do an accurate sobriety test.

“This is a tragic situation our hearts go out the family right now,” Bessette said.

There’s another strange twist. Less than a quarter mile down the road from the last bar where Egan was seen drinking is a barbershop. At the barbershop works a relative of the victim Egan was about to hit.

Eyewitness News spoke to the family of Calle on Wednesday. They said the doctors at Connecticut Children’s said it will take a miracle for the teen to come off life support.

There’s a go fund me campaign to bring Calle’s parents from Ecuador to see their son. You can find it HERE.

If the medical condition changes, the state’s attorney’s office will upgrade the charges.

You can read Egan’s arrest warrant below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!

Latest News

The suspect stole $741.47 worth of Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy drinks, Waterford police said.
Police search for suspect who stole more than $700 worth of energy drinks
Newington parents - WFSB
I SAW THE SIGN: Parents of Newington grads vie for prime sign spots
Newington parents - WFSB
RAW VIDEO: Parents set up graduation signs in Newington
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!