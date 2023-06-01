I-395 south in Thompson closed because of tractor trailer crash
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 southbound in Thompson was closed because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer.
The Department of Transportation reported that the highway was closed between exits 50 and 47 on Thursday morning.
The DOT said the tractor trailer driver struck a “fixed object” in the area.
The crash happened around 10 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
