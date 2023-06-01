I SAW THE SIGN: Parents of Newington grads vie for prime sign spots

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – To parents in Newington, getting ready to put up graduation posters is comparable to tailgating.

To say they take the tradition seriously is an understatement.

The proud parents put the posters up on Thursday.

Every year, parents of the seniors hang up grad posters on a fence on Willard Avenue. Some would say there’s more competition for spots than for Taylor Swift tickets. Some parents lined up at 5 a.m. to secure a spot.

There was also some tension.

Parents said there are rules.

The posters can’t go up until noon.

“The earlier the better,” said Stacie Thebault of Newington.

Thebault said she arrived at 5 a.m. And paid $150 for the poster of her son, who will head to Plymouth State.

“You get to bond with other parents and make it a special event for the kids,” she said.

Many parents were there before the sun came up. Some even called out sick and missed work.

“It’s just a great way to celebrate the kids and each other,” said Carrie Gaydos of Newington.

Some parents sipped on some mimosas to toast their children’s next chapter.

“They’re crazy, but it shows what the town is and [they] come together as a group,” said Andrew Allegrini of Newington.

There was certainly some tension leading up to the day. Some parents tried to reserve a spot on the fence the night before. That’s against the rules.

“Everyone wants to showcase their kid and it just creates some tension,” Gaydos said.

That tension was on social media.

Out near the fence, however, it was all smiles.

“We’re happy for them, we congratulate them, we’re excited about next steps, next stories next chapters and just happy,” Gaydos said.

Graduation was set for June 12.

The signs will be up until June 30.

