Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I SAW THE SIGN: Parents of Newington grads vie for prime sign spots

The proud parents put the posters up on Thursday.
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – To parents in Newington, getting ready to put up graduation posters is comparable to tailgating.

To say they take the tradition seriously is an understatement.

The proud parents put the posters up on Thursday.

Every year, parents of the seniors hang up grad posters on a fence on Willard Avenue. Some would say there’s more competition for spots than for Taylor Swift tickets. Some parents lined up at 5 a.m. to secure a spot.

There was also some tension.

Parents said there are rules.

The posters can’t go up until noon.

“The earlier the better,” said Stacie Thebault of Newington.

Thebault said she arrived at 5 a.m. And paid $150 for the poster of her son, who will head to Plymouth State.

“You get to bond with other parents and make it a special event for the kids,” she said.

Many parents were there before the sun came up. Some even called out sick and missed work.

“It’s just a great way to celebrate the kids and each other,” said Carrie Gaydos of Newington.

Some parents sipped on some mimosas to toast their children’s next chapter.

“They’re crazy, but it shows what the town is and [they] come together as a group,” said Andrew Allegrini of Newington.

There was certainly some tension leading up to the day. Some parents tried to reserve a spot on the fence the night before. That’s against the rules.

“Everyone wants to showcase their kid and it just creates some tension,” Gaydos said.

That tension was on social media.

Out near the fence, however, it was all smiles.

“We’re happy for them, we congratulate them, we’re excited about next steps, next stories next chapters and just happy,” Gaydos said.

Graduation was set for June 12.

The signs will be up until June 30.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Police make arrest for Waterbury hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in Waterbury hit-and-run that critically injured scooter rider

Latest News

Newington parents - WFSB
RAW VIDEO: Parents set up graduation signs in Newington
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!
Christopher Bier was charged with assaulting security staff at a Milford café.
Café customer in Milford charged with assaulting security
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday morning on the Water Street Bridge.
Driver swims to shore after car plunges off bridge in Norwich