Legislators consider bill to help former Stone Academy students

The proposal would give the Office of Higher Education more power to reimburse students.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An update on the abrupt closure of Stone Academy that left hundreds of nursing students stranded.

Students were left wondering if they would still be able to graduate or get their money back.

Now there is a bill working its way through the Connecticut legislature that could help them.

Any student that graduated within the last two years that needs to take additional clinical classes could receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars.

The bill would also give the Officer of Higher Education more power to reimburse students for out-of-pocket expenses.

The proposal now moves forward to the Appropriations Committee.

The Attorney General’s office is continuing to investigate what went wrong with Stone Academy.

An audit of student transcripts is expected to be finished later this month.

Students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Stone Academy and its owners.

Stone Academy’s owners have repeatedly denied requests for an interview.

In statements released by Stone Academy’s lawyers, they continue to place blame on the State of Connecticut.

