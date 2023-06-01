Local star project raising awareness for ALS

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A local team of people is going to “bat” to raise awareness for ALS.

Stars are shining brightly in East Granby for a special cause.

This is the Star Factory. Since 2019 Chris Owens has made big white light up stars.

His own experience with loss gave him the idea to make something with a purpose.

“I made 12 big ones and I put them all around the house so it was light in the time of darkness,” said Owens.

But recently these stars gained a whole new purpose.

“The idea is to look up at the star, doesn’t matter where you are in the world, they bind us together, they give us hope and in this case its hope for Sarah and a hope to find a cure,” Owens said.

Sarah Langs is a 29-year-old ESPN analyst. In 2021 she was diagnosed with ALS.

A close friend and colleague of Langs, ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech wanted to do something for her.

Ravech said one man came to mind: “The Star Man”.

“I went to him and said I have this idea. What if we named the stars with this purpose,” Ravech said.

Owens and Ravech married two ideas and the Langs Star was born.

At the factory they’re pumping out over 10,000 stars.

Starting Friday, you can purchase a star for Langs. All of the money raised will go to Project ALS, an organization close to Langs’ heart.

“They’ll hopefully shine a light on ALS and the much-needed funding for it,” Langs said.

June 2 is Lou Gehrig’s Day and the Mets mega fan will be heading to Citi Field.

“There’s nobody bigger as far as someone who roots for, watches, every single pitch of every single game and has made a living out of it,” said Ravech.

On Friday night all regional broadcasters will have a Langs Star hanging up inside of their booth.

Langs will be throwing the first pitch and saying play ball. It’s a dream for any baseball lover.

You can purchase a Langs Star HERE.

The Yankees will honor Langs on July 4.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.