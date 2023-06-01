Man accused of killing his grandfather at their Bridgeport home

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport man is accused of killing his grandfather at their home earlier this year.

According to police, 68-year-old Jeffrey Lindo was attacked at his Charles Street home on February 17. He lived there with his daughter and grandson.

Lindo was found unresponsive in the home days later on February 20. He was pronounced deceased, police said.

This month, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Bridgeport police Lindo’s cause and manner of death.

“The cause of death is complications of blunt impact injury of the head with subdural hemorrhage. The manner of death is homicide,” police said.

Police identified the suspect in Lindo’s death as his grandson, 24-year-old Kareem Williams.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with manslaughter first-degree.

Police said Williams was placed on a $350,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday.

