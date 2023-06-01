Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Newtown school board voting on potential ban of two books

Vote held in Newtown on potentially banning two books
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Banning books in schools has been happening nationally over the past few months.

The Newtown School Board is voting to potentially ban two books.

Those two books causing some controversy are “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Blankets” by Craig Thompson.

Flamer is a story about a boy who is gay and struggles with bullies.

Blankets is about a young man who finds love.

Both graphic novels involve sexuality and gender identity.

The president of the Connecticut Library Association said Flamer been checked out once at the high school and Blanket has never been checked out since it was released back in 2006.

He is calling this a slippery slope.

“What if it is successful, what if these books are taken off the shelf? What does that mean? That a small minority, vocal minority group can and affect tell others, lots of others what they can read, what they can’t read, what they can watch but they can’t watch,” said Douglas Lord, president of the Connecticut Library Association.

Lord said it is a concern for this community and many others in the area going through similar situations.

The town clerk said two out of the three Republican members of the board of education resigned Wednesday morning amid this debate.

That school board vote to potentially ban or restrict these books starts at Newtown High School at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be hot with a chance for isolated storms.
Technical Discussion: Record warmth & storms to end the week... then a BIG drop in temperature!

Latest News

What to plant in June
SOMETHING’S GROWING: Madison Earth Care talks about what to plant in June
Local star project raising awareness for ALS
Local star project raising awareness for ALS
Vote held in Newtown on potentially banning two books
VIDEO: Vote held in Newtown on potentially banning two books
Police make arrest after hit-and-run that killed basketball coach
VIDEO: Police make arrest after hit-and-run that killed basketball coach