Newtown school board voting on potential ban of two books

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Banning books in schools has been happening nationally over the past few months.

The Newtown School Board is voting to potentially ban two books.

Those two books causing some controversy are “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Blankets” by Craig Thompson.

Flamer is a story about a boy who is gay and struggles with bullies.

Blankets is about a young man who finds love.

Both graphic novels involve sexuality and gender identity.

The president of the Connecticut Library Association said Flamer been checked out once at the high school and Blanket has never been checked out since it was released back in 2006.

He is calling this a slippery slope.

“What if it is successful, what if these books are taken off the shelf? What does that mean? That a small minority, vocal minority group can and affect tell others, lots of others what they can read, what they can’t read, what they can watch but they can’t watch,” said Douglas Lord, president of the Connecticut Library Association.

Lord said it is a concern for this community and many others in the area going through similar situations.

The town clerk said two out of the three Republican members of the board of education resigned Wednesday morning amid this debate.

That school board vote to potentially ban or restrict these books starts at Newtown High School at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.